Nigeria names 26-Man squad for Morocco friendlies

Nigeria National Team

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has announced a 26-man squad for the upcoming friendly games against Ghana and Mali in Morocco. Both teams are presently without a manager, which is worth noting.

Nigeria will be without their two captains, Ahmed Musa, and William Troost-Ekong for these friendly matches.



However, Wilfred Ndidi, who missed AFCON 2023 due to injury has returned to the squad, along with his Leicester City teammate Kelechi Iheanacho.



Taiwo Awoniyi and Sadiq Umar, who were absent during the African championship due to injuries, are back in the team.



Luton Town defender Gabriel Osho, despite being born in England, has received his first call-up to the Nigerian national team setup.



Benjamin Tianimu, based in Tanzania, has also earned his first call-up, making him the third African-based player in the squad alongside Stanley Nwabili and Ojo Olorunleke.



The squad also includes Bayer Leverkusen forward Nathan Tella and Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers. However, AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze did not make the list.

The squad includes some promising names, particularly in defense. Semi Ajayi of West Brom and Bright Osayi-Samuel of Fenerbahce are both expected to play prominent roles.



Additionally, Bruno Onyemaechi of Boavista and Kenneth Omeruo of Kasımpasa are also in the squad.



Wilfred Ndidi will be a key player in midfield, as he brings experience and defensive stability to the team. Alex Iwobi of Fulham and Frank Onyeka of Brentford will also be important in the middle of the park.



Up front, there are several exciting options for the Super Eagles. Moses Simon of Nantes, Ademola Lookman of Atalanta, and Victor Osimhen of Napoli are all capable of creating and scoring goals.



Overall, the Nigerian squad for the upcoming friendlies looks strong and balanced, with a good mix of experience and youth. It will be interesting to see how the team performs without a manager and with some key players missing.



