Nigeria's Olympic cyclist thanks German team for bike loan

Ese Ukpeseraye

Source: BBC

Nigeria's first Olympic cyclist, Ese Ukpeseraye, competed in the Paris 2024 Games using a bike loaned by the German team after a last-minute opportunity arose for her to enter track events.

Originally set for the road race, Ukpeseraye lacked the specialized track bike, sparking criticism of Nigeria's sports authorities.



The sports minister attributed the situation to unexpected circumstances, but Nigerians questioned broader issues of preparedness.

Despite not medaling, Ukpeseraye made history, stating her participation "set the ball rolling" for Nigerian cycling.



