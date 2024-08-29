Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Nigerian midfielder Fernando Bassey eager to help Kotoko achieve its goals in 2024/25 season

Fernando Wisdom Bassey.png Fernando Wisdom Bassey

Thu, 29 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nigerian midfielder Fernando Wisdom Bassey has conveyed his eagerness to assist his new team, Asante Kotoko, in reaching its objectives for the 2024/25 football season.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live