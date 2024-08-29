Nigerian midfielder Fernando Bassey eager to help Kotoko achieve its goals in 2024/25 season

Nigerian midfielder Fernando Wisdom Bassey has conveyed his eagerness to assist his new team, Asante Kotoko, in reaching its objectives for the 2024/25 football season.

The young talent officially joined the prominent Ghana Premier League club on Wednesday, August 28.



In a discussion with the media team of Asante Kotoko, Bassey expressed that it is a privilege to have the opportunity to represent the Ghanaian club.

He emphasized his enthusiasm to begin contributing towards the club's success in the upcoming season.