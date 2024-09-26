Nigerian midfielder alleges racism, claims are dismissed by own coach – ‘He doesn’t understand the language’

Chrisantus Uche

Source: Football-espana

Getafe midfielder Chrisantus Uche has claimed that he has experienced racism while playing in Spain. The Nigerian player previously played in the lower divisions with Moralo and Ceuta before joining Getafe this summer.

At just 21 years old, he made an impressive debut by scoring in his first match of the season, helping Los Azulones secure a draw against Athletic Club.

Despite his significant contributions to Jose Bordalas’ team, not all of his experiences have been favorable.



