Nigerian striker Asisat Oshoala joins USA's Bay FC from Barcelona Women

Asisat Oshoala

American club Bay FC has secured the signing of Nigerian striker Asisat Oshoala from Barcelona Women for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old, who clinched the African Women's Footballer of the Year award for the sixth time in December, has committed to a deal until 2026 with the option of an additional third year with the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team.



Oshoala, renowned for her goal-scoring prowess, achieved significant success during her five-year stint in Spain, winning four league titles, the Champions League twice, and eight domestic cups with Barcelona. Despite having five months remaining on her contract with the Catalan club, Oshoala opted to join Bay FC.

The Nigerian forward, who previously played for Liverpool and Arsenal, netted 117 goals in 162 appearances for Barcelona, becoming the club's fourth-highest goalscorer in the professional era.



Oshoala, the first African woman to win a Champions League title in 2021, brings her experience and winning mentality to Bay FC as they prepare for their inaugural NWSL campaign in the expanding 14-club American top flight.