Nike want major Barcelona asset included in new sponsorship deal

The Deal Was Rumoured To Be More Or Less Done In Mid July,.png The deal was rumoured to be more or less done in mid-July

Thu, 12 Sep 2024 Source: Apexnewshub

Barcelona has been discussing a new sponsorship agreement with Nike for several months, which may allow the club to return to its salary cap for the first time in two years. Nonetheless, the long-term financial implications could be considerable.

The deal was believed to be nearly finalized by mid-July, and Barcelona President Joan Laporta communicated with La Liga in late August, indicating that only minor details remained.

However, a significant obstacle has emerged, as reported by Bar Canaletes, with Nike leveraging their influence in the negotiations to seek a substantial asset from Barcelona.

Source: Apexnewshub