Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro's families' collective wealth is greater than that of the Maldives

Source: BBC

Jessica Pegula, despite her easy fourth-round victory against Diana Shnaider, expressed frustration over certain misconceptions about her life.

"The most irritating thing is that people assume I have a butler," the 30-year-old American remarked on Monday.



"They think I get driven around, have a private limousine, and travel everywhere on a private jet.

"I am definitely not like that."



These misunderstandings stem from her family's affluence. Forbes reports that her father, Terry, an oil and gas magnate, has a net worth of $7.7 billion (£5.9 billion), ranking him as the 371st richest person globally.



