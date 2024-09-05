Sports

'No, I don't have a butler' - the billionaires' daughters chasing US Open

Jessica Pegula And Emma Navarro's Families' Collective Wealth Is Greater Than That Of The Maldives.p Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro's families' collective wealth is greater than that of the Maldives

Thu, 5 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Jessica Pegula, despite her easy fourth-round victory against Diana Shnaider, expressed frustration over certain misconceptions about her life.

"The most irritating thing is that people assume I have a butler," the 30-year-old American remarked on Monday.

"They think I get driven around, have a private limousine, and travel everywhere on a private jet.

"I am definitely not like that."

These misunderstandings stem from her family's affluence. Forbes reports that her father, Terry, an oil and gas magnate, has a net worth of $7.7 billion (£5.9 billion), ranking him as the 371st richest person globally.

Source: BBC