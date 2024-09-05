No Messi or Ronaldo on Ballon d’Or shortlist for first time since 2003

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Paris on October 28

Six England players, including Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, were nominated for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, while three Lionesses—Lucy Bronze, Lauren James, and Lauren Hemp—were shortlisted for the women’s award.

Notably, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were left off the list for the first time since 2003.



Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior and Manchester City's Rodri are favorites.

On the women’s side, Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmatí and two-time winner Alexia Putellas are top contenders.



The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Paris on October 28.



