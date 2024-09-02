No talks over leaving Man City - De Bruyne

Kevin de Bruyne has won six Premier League titles

Source: BBC

Kevin de Bruyne, the midfielder for Manchester City, has stated that he did not engage in discussions with any other clubs regarding a departure from the Etihad Stadium this summer.

The Belgian international previously mentioned that he was "open to everything" and had conversations with his family about the possibility of leaving City, particularly after being associated with a transfer to Saudi Arabia at the conclusion of the last season.

The 33-year-old player has been with the reigning Premier League champions since 2015, having transferred from the German club Wolfsburg, just one year prior to Pep Guardiola's arrival as manager.



Read full article