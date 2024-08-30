Norwegian club Sogndal IL secure signing of Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Mensah

Emmanuel Mensah

Source: Footballghana

The Norwegian club Sogndal IL has finalized the acquisition of Ghanaian talent Emmanuel Mensah during the current transfer window.

The 19-year-old winger from Ghana has committed to a three-and-a-half-year contract, ensuring his presence at the club until 2027.



Mensah arrives at Sogndal IL from Koforidua Semper Fi, a team in the Ghana Division One League, and is anticipated to make a significant impact at the club. He was a standout performer for Semper Fi in the previous season.



After demonstrating his abilities during a two-week trial, he has secured a permanent position to advance his career in Europe. He will don the number 11 jersey at Sogndal IL.



Mensah aspires to thrive at the Norwegian club as he seeks to elevate his career to new heights.

He is expected to emulate the success of former Local Black Stars (Black Galaxies) captain Isaac Twum and Edmund Baidoo, both of whom have previously played for the club.



His transfer to Norway represents a pivotal moment in the promising career of this talented Ghanaian left-winger.



Born in 2005, Mensah was a member of the Ghana U20 squad that clinched gold at the African Games held in Accra in March.



Read full article