'Nothing stopping' child abuse image sharing on WhatsApp, group warns

Source: BBC

The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) has criticized WhatsApp, owned by Meta, for failing to prevent the spread of child sexual abuse imagery on its platform.

The IWF urged Meta to implement stronger measures, especially following the Huw Edwards case, to stop such content from circulating.



While WhatsApp defends its use of end-to-end encryption and current safety measures, critics argue that these protections also prevent the detection of illegal content.

UK officials stress that social media companies must act to ensure their platforms don't become "safe spaces for criminals," while the debate over balancing encryption and safety continues.



