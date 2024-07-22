Nsoatreman FC announce signing of Aduana Stars defender Shaibu Iddrisu

Shaibu Iddrisu

Source: Footballghana

Nsoatreman FC has completed the signing of talented defender Shaibu Iddrisu during the current transfer window.

The 24-year-old has made a switch from Aduana Stars to join the Amanaso team.



With 81 appearances in the Ghana Premier League for Karela United and Aduana Stars, Shaibu brings a wealth of experience to Nsoatreman FC.

Having joined Aduana Stars in 2021, the left-back is anticipated to be a crucial player for the club in the upcoming season, competing both locally and in continental competitions.



