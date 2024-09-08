Sports

Nsoatreman FC begin new season with an impressive victory over newcomers Young Apostles

NsoaScreenshot 2024 09 08 180607.png Nsoatreman FC will now prepare for a tough away game against Asante Kotoko

Sun, 8 Sep 2024 Source: sportsworldghana.com

Nsoatreman FC began their 2024/25 Ghana Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over debutants Young Apostles at the Nana Koramansah Park.

Mohammed Abdul Rahman opened the scoring before halftime, and Collins Kudjoe sealed the victory with a stoppage-time goal.

The home side dominated the match, securing all three points in a commanding performance.

Nsoatreman FC will now prepare for a tough away game against Asante Kotoko, while Young Apostles aim to recover from their defeat when they face Nations FC at Wenchi Park.

