Nsoatreman FC falls 2-0 to CS Constantine in CAF Confederation Cup

Algerian team, CS Constantine

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Nsoatreman FC encountered a significant obstacle on their home turf, suffering a 2-0 loss to the Algerian team CS Constantine in the initial leg of the CAF Confederation Cup's second preliminary round.

The encounter took place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday afternoon, where the Ghanaian FA Cup champions found it challenging to match the performance of their North African rivals.

The match commenced with optimism for Nsoatreman, as Kwabena Adu Meider came close to securing an early advantage for the home team.



