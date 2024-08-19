Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Nsoatreman FC make light work of Elect Sport in CAF Confederation Cup debut

Nsoatreman Win 610x400 Nsoatreman

Mon, 19 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nsoatreman FC has commenced their CAF Confederation Cup campaign with a remarkable victory against Chadian club Elect Sport on Sunday. The Ghana FA Cup champions achieved a commanding 3-0 win in the first leg of the preliminary round at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live