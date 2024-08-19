Nsoatreman FC make light work of Elect Sport in CAF Confederation Cup debut

Nsoatreman FC has commenced their CAF Confederation Cup campaign with a remarkable victory against Chadian club Elect Sport on Sunday. The Ghana FA Cup champions achieved a commanding 3-0 win in the first leg of the preliminary round at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Demonstrating both resilience and determination, the Nsoatre-based team secured a decisive home win against their opponents. Two goals from Abdul Rahman, along with a strike from Kwabena Adu Meider, were sufficient to ensure Nsoatreman FC's triumph.



They will approach the return leg with a favorable advantage following this emphatic victory on home soil. Abdul Rahman opened the scoring for Nsoatreman FC in the 31st minute of the exciting match, and just two minutes later, former Ghana U20 winger Kwabena Adu Meider added the second goal.



The situation worsened for Elect Sport FC when their goalkeeper, Mahamat Bechir, received a red card for handling the ball outside his area in the 54th minute.

The Ghanaian side later solidified their win by finding the net for a third time. Nsoatreman FC's goalkeeper, Daniel Afazdwu, delivered an outstanding performance in the final twenty minutes, making three crucial saves to prevent Elect Sport from scoring.



The second leg of the tie is scheduled to take place in N'Djamena on August 24, 2024, with the aggregate winner advancing to the second round of the preliminary stage.