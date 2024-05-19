Nsoatreman FC prepared to compete in Africa - Club General Manager

Eric Alagidede

The General Manager of Nsoatreman FC, Eric Alagidede, has once again emphasized his team's readiness to represent the nation in Africa in the upcoming season.

Nsoatreman has advanced to the final of the 2023/24 FA Cup and is set to face off against rivals, Bofoakwa Tano, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on June 23. The victor of this match is anticipated to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup.



Alagidede expressed confidence in his team's preparedness to compete on the African stage, stating, "We are fully prepared. Our goal is to emerge victorious in the final and proceed to Africa." He conveyed this message to Citi TV.



He further mentioned, "Once we secure the opportunity, we will participate in the African competition and perform admirably. It is unfortunate that we have to play the final in Accra without any alternative."

Reflecting on their previous playoff game against Tamale City FC, Alagidede highlighted, "During that match, we brought a significant number of fans to Accra, with over 30 buses. We plan to replicate this by organizing more buses to transport additional supporters to bolster the team's morale."



Nsoatreman FC secured their spot in the final by defeating Legon Cities 2-1 at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.