Nsoatreman FC sign prodigy Michael Ballack Ackah to strengthen squad

Nsoatreman FC, a club in the Ghana Premier League, has finalized the acquisition of promising young talent Michael Ballack Ackah.

The 16-year-old midfielder has joined the team from Rumark Soccer Academy as part of the club's preparations for the upcoming 2024/25 football season.



In an official announcement regarding the transfer, Nsoatreman FC confirmed that Ackah has signed a four-year contract with the club.



“Michael Ballack Ackah, an attacking midfielder, will be with us until 2027 after joining from Rumark Soccer Academy.



This young and talented player is expected to emerge as one of the standout stars in the nation.

“Welcome to Amanaso, Ballack,” the club stated in a release on Sunday, August 11.



The addition of Michael Ballack Ackah is among several strategic signings made by Nsoatreman FC to enhance the team's roster ahead of the 2024/25 season.



Following their victory in the MTN FA Cup last season, the club is focused on assembling a competitive squad in preparation for their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.