Nsoatreman beat Bofoakwa Tano on penalties to win 2023/24 Ghana FA Cup

24 FA Cup Nsot.jpeg The match concluded in a 1-1 draw after extra time

Sun, 23 Jun 2024 Source: Football Ghana

Nsoatreman FC has claimed the Ghana FA Cup title after a dramatic final against Bofoakwa Tano FC, held at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The match concluded in a 1-1 draw after extra time, leading to a tense penalty shootout where Nsoatreman FC emerged victorious with a 5-4 win.

Richard Dzikoe scored first for Bofoakwa Tano in the 21st minute, assisted by Ali Alhassan.

Nsoatreman equalized in the second half's closing moments, with Sadat Mohammed exploiting a goalkeeper's error.

Their win in the penalty shootout secures them a spot in the next season's CAF Confederations Cup.

