Nsoatreman beats Bechem United with late goal

Nsoatreman emerged victorious over Bechem United in a closely contested match on February 25, 2024, at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Stadium.

The away team's win was secured by Stephen Diyou's goal in the second half, which helped them move up to the 3rd position on the league standings.



The two teams were evenly matched in the first half, resulting in a goalless scoreline at halftime. However, Nsoatreman dominated in the second half, with Diyou's strike in the 77th minute proving to be the difference-maker.

In their next game, Nsoatreman will take on Hearts of Oak, hoping to maintain their momentum and continue their climb up the league table.



Despite the loss, Bechem United remains in the 7th position on the league log and will face Dreams FC in their next fixture as they look to recover from the setback.