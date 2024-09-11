Nsoatreman boss Yaw Preko sets 10-goal target for striker Abdul Rahman Mohammed

Abdul Rahman Mohammed

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Nsoatreman FC's coach Yaw Preko has urged forward Abdul Rahman Mohammed to aim for a minimum of 10 goals this season, highlighting his capability to reach this goal.

Rahman has begun the season impressively, scoring three goals in three matches, which includes two goals in the CAF Confederations Cup qualifiers against Elect Sport and one in the recent 2-0 win over Young Apostles in the Ghana Premier League opener.

During a press conference, Preko commended Rahman's abilities, saying, "He has the potential to achieve more, given his speed, technique, and energy. With these attributes, all he needs is to maintain his focus."



