Nyaho Tamakloe: Kwesi Nyantakyi could have been FIFA’s first black President if not for Anas exposé

Kwesi Nyantakyi

Source: Footballghana

Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, a member of the Hearts of Oak board, has articulated his conviction that Kwesi Nyantakyi might have been the first black individual to assume leadership of FIFA, had it not been for the revelations brought to light by the Anas exposé.

"Nyantakyi would have been the first black man to head FIFA if the Anas exposé hadn't happened," he stated during an interview with Starr FM.



Kwesi Nyantakyi, a notable figure in African football, previously held the position of President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and occupied influential roles within both FIFA and CAF.

Nevertheless, his promising trajectory was abruptly halted following the 2018 investigative report by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which unveiled extensive corruption within Ghanaian football.



Read full article