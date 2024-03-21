Nyinahin-Mpasaaso chiefs and residents embrace GIADEC-Mytilineos bauxite venture

Mytilineos indicated their dedication to community empowerment and economic stimulation

The chiefs and people of Nyinahin-Mpasaaso, located in the Ashanti Region, convened a grand durbar to welcome the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) and Mytilineos S.A. into their community, as preparations are made to commence bauxite mining activities.

Following the announcement of Mytilineos S.A. as a strategic partner for the development of portions of the Nyinahin bauxite resources and the construction of a refinery, the community erupted in jubilation as they gathered at the durbar grounds to greet senior executives from GIADEC and Mytilineos.



Notable figures including Omanhene Nana Tabiri Gyansah III of Mpasaso traditional area and Bantamahene Nana Baffuor Owusu Amankwatia VI, who represented Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, graced the occasion. District Chief Executives Isaac Kofi Marfo and Joseph Frimpong Bonsu also attended, alongside members of GIADEC's 19-member committee, district police personnel, and other stakeholders.



Bantamahene Nana Baffuor Owusu Amankwatia VI hailed the event as historic, foreseeing economic revitalization for the area through the execution of Project 3A. He emphasized the importance of community involvement and urged GIADEC and Mytilineos to prioritize local employment opportunities while adhering to cultural and environmental standards.



Omanhene Nana Tabiri Gyansah III echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need for ongoing community engagement throughout the project's phases to ensure local support and foster a conducive operating environment.

GIADEC CEO Mr. Michael Ansah expressed gratitude for the warm reception and affirmed both organizations' commitment to local content initiatives. He highlighted Mytilineos' international expertise and pledged to uphold environmental standards throughout the project.



Administrative Director of Mytilineos, Dimitrios Kakarouchas, emphasized the company's dedication to community empowerment and economic stimulation.



Following the durbar, the chiefs joined representatives from GIADEC and Mytilineos to ceremonially inaugurate the project site, marking the beginning of Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) by Mytilineos.



Earlier, the GIADEC and Mytilineos delegation paid a courtesy visit to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to introduce Mytilineos and solidify their commitment to the project.