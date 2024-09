Bridget Adu

Source: Kickgh

Ghanaian international Bridget Adu has signed with Luton Town Ladies FC as the new football season approaches.

She has agreed to a one-year contract following her impressive tenure at Egyptian club TUT FC, where she was recognized as one of the standout players.

Last season, the former Black Princesses center-back helped TUT secure a double victory, clinching both the Egyptian Women's Premier League and the Egypt Cup.



Read full article