Oakland A's win emotional final match at Coliseum

Oakland Athletics Have Spent The Past 56 Years At The Coliseum.png Oakland Athletics have spent the past 56 years at the Coliseum

Fri, 27 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

The Oakland Athletics triumphed over the Texas Rangers with a score of 3-2 in their last home game at the Coliseum, as fans bid farewell to the Bay Area in San Francisco.

Close to 47,000 spectators attended the game, marking a significant moment before the team's anticipated relocation to Las Vegas under owner John Fisher.

The franchise, a nine-time World Series champion, has called the Oakland Coliseum home for the past 56 seasons.

Source: BBC