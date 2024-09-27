Oakland A's win emotional final match at Coliseum

Oakland Athletics have spent the past 56 years at the Coliseum

Source: BBC

The Oakland Athletics triumphed over the Texas Rangers with a score of 3-2 in their last home game at the Coliseum, as fans bid farewell to the Bay Area in San Francisco.

Close to 47,000 spectators attended the game, marking a significant moment before the team's anticipated relocation to Las Vegas under owner John Fisher.

The franchise, a nine-time World Series champion, has called the Oakland Coliseum home for the past 56 seasons.



Read full article