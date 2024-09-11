Odegaard out for three weeks, says Norway doctor

Martin Odegaard

Source: Sky Sports

Arsenal's captain, Martin Odegaard, is set to be sidelined for the next three weeks due to an injury, as confirmed by Norway's team doctor. This absence will prevent him from participating in the vital Premier League matches against Tottenham and Manchester City, both of which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Odegaard appeared visibly upset as he required assistance to leave the field after twisting his ankle during the second half of Norway's Nations League victory over Austria in Oslo on Monday night.

After returning to London on crutches, he underwent an evaluation by Arsenal on Tuesday, intensifying concerns about his potential absence during a crucial stretch of the season for the club.



