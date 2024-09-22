Oduro and Issah watch from the stands as Barcelona B edge Zamora

David Oduro and Abdul Aziz Issah

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian talents David Oduro and Abdul Aziz Issah observed from the stands as Barcelona B triumphed 1-0 against Zamora on Saturday.

A goal from Oscar Urena in the 61st minute secured the Catalans their second win in Spain's third division.

Oduro and Issah, who joined the club this summer, were not included in the matchday squad and are currently in the process of being integrated into the team following their late transfers.



