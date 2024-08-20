Sports

Official broadcaster for 13th African Games GBC paid - Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif

Mustapha Ussif1 Mustapha Ussif

Tue, 20 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Honorable Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Sports, has announced that the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), designated as the official broadcaster for the 13th African Games, has received complete payment for its services.

