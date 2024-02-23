Ogum finalizes 20-Man squad for match against Heart of Lions

Asante Kotoko head coach, Proper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko's head coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, has finalized his 20-man squad for their upcoming Ghana Premier League match against Heart of Lions.

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 24th, 2024, at Kpando Park.



As of now, Kotoko sits at the 3rd position in the league standings with 29 points. Their opponents, Heart of Lions, are currently struggling at the bottom of the table with just 15 points.



Coach Ogum and his technical team have carefully selected the players who will travel with them to Kpando for the important match. However, seven players have been left out of the squad, including Baba Yahaya, Georges Mfegue, Shadrack Addo, Julius Ofori Ziggy, Prince Adesa, Nana Benyin Amoah, and team captain Danlad Ibrahim.



The selected squad includes Isaac Oppong, Kalo Ouattara, Henry Ansu, Benard Somuah, and Richmond Opoku Lamptey, who are expected to bring their skill and determination to the field against Heart of Lions.



The matchday 18 fixture is crucial for both teams. Kotoko aims to secure vital points to maintain their position near the top of the league table, while Heart of Lions seeks to climb out of the relegation zone with a much-needed victory.



Below is the 20-man squad:

Frederick Asare



Sheriff Mohammed



Justice Blay



Peter Amidu



Steven Mukwala



Richmond Opoku

Isaac Oppong



Morrison Enock



Nurudeen Yusif Mohammed



Kalo Ouattara



Moise Pouaty



Emmanuel Kotei

Rocky Dwamena



Richmond Lamptey



Nicholas Mensah



Bernard Somuah



John Tedeku



Henry Ansu

Eric Zeze



Michael Kyei Dwamena