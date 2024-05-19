Ogum frustrated by lost scoring chances in Chelsea defeat

Prosper Narteh Ogum

After a devastating 2-1 loss to Berekum Chelsea, Asante Kotoko's manager Prosper Narteh Ogum expressed his dissatisfaction with the missed scoring opportunities in the fiercely contested Matchday 30 game.

Kotoko initially took the lead with a header from Steven Mukwala. However, Chelsea fought back and equalized with a goal from Stephen Amankona before halftime.



In the end, Berekum Chelsea secured a late victory with Mezack Afriyie's header from a corner.



Reflecting on the disappointing result, Ogum acknowledged Kotoko's dominance in the game. "We deserved to win. Our performance was superior, but we wasted some promising chances," he admitted with regret.

Hinting indirectly at possible external influences, Ogum added, "I won't mention any names. It's simply about intimidation."



This demoralizing defeat places Asante Kotoko in a precarious 11th position in the league standings, with 40 points accumulated so far.



Nevertheless, the Porcupine Warriors are determined to bounce back quickly and seek redemption against their long-standing rivals, Hearts of Oak.