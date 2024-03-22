Oil prices dip due to potential ceasefire in gaza

Brent crude futures were down 2 cents to $85.76 a barrel

Oil prices fell on Friday as there's a chance for a ceasefire in Gaza, which could ease tensions in the Middle East, Reuters reports.

Additionally, the dollar's increase in value and weakening demand for gasoline in the US also contributed to the decline in oil prices.



Brent crude futures dropped by 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $85.36 per barrel, while US crude futures decreased by 40 cents, or 0.5%, to $80.67 per barrel. Despite a more than 3% increase last week, both contracts are expected to end the week with minimal changes.



According to IG analyst Tony Sycamore, oil prices went down because of reports about a proposed UN resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza and profit-taking activities.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned on Thursday that discussions in Qatar might lead to a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, potentially reducing geopolitical risks in the area.

In the US, the world's largest oil consumer, gasoline product supplied dropped below 9 million barrels for the first time in three weeks, indicating a potential decrease in crude demand.



However, consultancy firm FGE suggested that early weekly data for the first half of March, showing a significant decrease in crude and main product stocks at major oil hubs globally, could be positive for oil prices.



Meanwhile, the US dollar, which typically moves inversely with oil prices, gained strength following the Swiss National Bank's unexpected interest rate cut, boosting global risk sentiment. A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for investors using other currencies, which can reduce demand for oil.