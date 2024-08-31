Olam Agri to revolutionize Ghana’s pasta market with new production facility

Olam Agri, a leading global player in the food and agriculture sector, is set to reshape Ghana’s pasta market with the launch of a cutting-edge pasta production facility.

This new plant will significantly boost the company's wheat flour production capacity and is designed to eventually satisfy the entire demand for pasta in Ghana.



Scheduled for construction in two phases, the facility will not only enhance local access to pasta products but also ensure top-notch quality by sourcing and milling premium wheat directly for production.



Baibhav Biswas, the Country Head of Olam Agri in Ghana, expressed excitement about the project, stating, “This new facility will enable us to deliver high-quality, nutritious, and affordable pasta closer to our consumers than ever before. It reflects our commitment to Ghana and our drive to positively impact the country’s economic development and food security. We anticipate this will set new industry standards and usher in a promising era for Ghana’s food sector.”



Olam Agri, with a 30-year presence in Ghana, has consistently invested in top-tier infrastructure and skilled personnel to meet both local and international standards.

The company’s long-standing dedication to quality has solidified its reputation as a major food provider in the region, and this new venture is expected to further strengthen its position in the market.



In addition to its Ghanaian expansion, Olam Agri has built a robust wheat milling and pasta production network across Africa over the past 14 years.



The company operates facilities in Nigeria, Senegal, and Cameroon, and its products are distributed throughout the region. This new facility in Ghana is part of Olam Agri’s broader strategy to meet the rising demand for high-quality food products driven by demographic shifts, urbanization, and sector development.



