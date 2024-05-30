Olympiakos win Conference League to become first Greek side to lift European trophy

The Olympiakos team celebrating their Conference League triumph over Fiorentina

Source: BBC

Ayoub El Kaabi struck four minutes from the end of extra time as Olympiakos beat Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final to become the first Greek side to win a European trophy.

The Moroccan striker, hero of Olympiakos' run to the final, stooped low to head in Santiago Hezze's cross and spark pandemonium in the AEK Arena in Athens.



A lengthy video assistant referee check confirmed El Kaabi's 11th goal of the competition and their place in Greek footballing history.

It is a second year of dramatic heartbreak for Fiorentina after the Italian side were beaten by West Ham in last season's final thanks to Jarrod Bowen's late goal.



It was only the second time a Greek team had reached a European final while Fiorentina were playing in their sixth.



