OmniBSIC Bank’s financial literacy initiative equips SMEs

OmniBSIC Bank in partnership with GIZ Ghana, organized financial literacy training for SMEs in Accr

OmniBSIC Bank, in partnership with GIZ Ghana, organized financial literacy training for SMEs in Accra and Koforidua, focusing on financial management, record-keeping, and adapting to market volatility. The initiative aims to empower SMEs with essential business skills to thrive in challenging economic conditions.

OmniBSIC Bank, in partnership with GIZ Ghana, organized financial literacy training for SMEs in Accra and Koforidua, focusing on financial management, record-keeping, and adapting to market volatility. The initiative aims to empower SMEs with essential business skills to thrive in challenging economic conditions. Industry experts, including Mr. Richard Asante-Amoah and Mr. Ebenezer Nii Sampane Adjaye, emphasized progressive business mindsets and data-driven decision-making. The success of these events has led to plans for expanding the program to other regions, reinforcing OmniBSIC Bank's commitment to SME growth and economic development in Ghana.





Read full article