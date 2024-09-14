Osaka parts ways with coach Fissette

Naomi Osaka has failed to go beyond the second round in a Grand Slam this year

Source: BBC

Naomi Osaka, the former world number one, has ended her coaching relationship with Wim Fissette.

This decision follows her expressed frustration over recent performances, particularly after her early departure from the US Open last month.



The Japanese tennis player started collaborating with the Belgian coach in 2020, marking two separate periods of partnership.

At 26 years old, Osaka secured two of her four Grand Slam titles—the 2020 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open—while working with Fissette.



Read full article