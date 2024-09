Victor Osimhen

Source: ESPN

Galatasaray has officially confirmed the acquisition of Victor Osimhen on a season-long loan from Napoli, as announced on Wednesday.

The Turkish club will compensate the 25-year-old Nigerian international with a net sum of €6 million ($6.65 million) for the 2024-2025 season.

Napoli further clarified that this arrangement is effective until the conclusion of June.



