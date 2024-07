Osman Bukari

Source: Footballghana

Austin FC coach Josh Wolff praised the performance of Ghana winger Osman Bukari during his debut in Major League Soccer.

Bukari, who played for 58 minutes in the match against Charlotte FC, showcased his skills despite not having a preseason with the team.

Wolff emphasized Bukari's ability to bring a change of speed to the game and create opportunities for his teammates, particularly Gyasi Zardes.



