Osman Bukari holds first training with new side Austin FC ahead of MLS debut

Osman Bukari, the 25-year-old Black Stars forward, completed his move to Major League Soccer by signing a three-year deal with Austin FC as a Designated Player.

He joined his new teammates for training in preparation for Sunday's game against New York City after his arrival in Texas was delayed due to international matches with the Black Stars.

Bukari was unable to play in the match against Sporting Kansas but expressed his excitement for the new chapter on social media after his first practice.