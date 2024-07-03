Sports

Osman Bukari holds first training with new side Austin FC ahead of MLS debut

Osman Bukari 2113577 Osman Bukari

Wed, 3 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Osman Bukari, the 25-year-old Black Stars forward, completed his move to Major League Soccer by signing a three-year deal with Austin FC as a Designated Player.

