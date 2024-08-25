Osman Bukari nets first MLS goal for Austin FC in win over Nashville

Ghanaian forward Osman Bukari achieved his inaugural Major League Soccer goal for Austin FC during their significant 2-0 victory against Nashville SC on Saturday evening.

The encounter, which took place at Geodis Park, marked a vital triumph for Austin FC in the Week 26 matchup.



Nashville SC was presented with an early chance to gain the upper hand through a penalty kick; however, Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver executed a pivotal save, thwarting Hany Mukhtar's attempt from the spot.



Austin FC took advantage of a defensive error by Nashville in the 43rd minute, as Jon Gallagher successfully converted a well-delivered cross from Alex Ring.

Bukari confirmed the victory for Austin FC with a goal in the 83rd minute. The Black Stars forward capitalized on a mistake by Nashville substitute Amar Sejdić, sprinting past goalkeeper Joe Willis—who had advanced nearly 40 yards from his goal—and effortlessly placing the ball into the unguarded net.



Having joined Austin FC from Red Star Belgrade this summer, Bukari now boasts two appearances and one goal in the MLS.