Otto Addo aiming to build on winning momentum against Angola and Niger

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, is focused on leveraging the positive momentum gained from the victories in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches held in March, as he prepares for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for September.

In March, Ghana achieved a comeback victory against Mali, winning 2-1, and triumphed over the Central African Republic with a score of 4-3. The team is set to compete against Angola and Niger in the coming week.



On Thursday, August 29, 2024, Otto Addo will reveal his squad for these two important fixtures.

The Black Stars will commence their Group F campaign by hosting Angola on September 5 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. Subsequently, they will travel to Niamey to face Niger four days later at the Stade Général Seyni Kountché.