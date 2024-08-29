Otto Addo aims for winning start ahead of Angola, Niger games

The head coach of Ghana, Otto Addo, is determined to achieve a victorious beginning in their qualifying match for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for next week.

Ghana's initial two qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will involve contests against Angola and Niger in September 2024.



The Black Stars are set to host Angola on September 5th at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, marking the commencement of their Group F campaign.

Subsequently, they will journey to Niamey to face Niger four days later at the Stade Général Seyni Kountché.



These preliminary matches are crucial in establishing the foundation for Ghana's pursuit of a place in the esteemed continental tournament, as they strive to generate momentum and assert their authority within the group.