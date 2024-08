Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, has highlighted the significance of high-quality football facilities in improving his team's performance.

During a press conference held on Thursday, August 29, the Ghanaian coach expressed his worries regarding the current state of the pitch at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Addo underscored that a properly maintained pitch is essential for his players to deliver their optimal performance.

"It is a matter of concern because, to execute our desired style of play, we require a good pitch. Ongoing discussions are focused on how we can enhance the situation. Our aim is for our players to thrive, which necessitates that we ensure the pitch is in the best possible condition," he remarked.