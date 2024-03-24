Otto Addo's tactics suit my style of play - Jerome Opoku

Jerome Opoku

Jerome Opoku expressed his confidence in head coach Otto Addo's ability to maximize his potential, emphasizing the coach's role in enhancing his performance.

Following Ghana's 2-1 defeat to Nigeria, where Opoku received a red card, reducing Ghana to 10 men, the defender attributed his dismissal to miscommunication. Addo advised the Istanbul Basaksehir player, currently on loan from Arouca in Portugal, to learn from the incident.



Opoku highlighted his trust in Addo's coaching style, noting the coach's focus on playing football and developing players' skills, which aligns with Opoku's preference for a technical approach.

"It’s (my performance today is) something for me to build on and keep learning. I think this coach, he wants to play football. Me I like to play football, I’m not just going long, kick it long, so I can bring out the quality of my game under the coach."



Looking forward, Opoku aims to continue learning and growing under Addo's guidance as Ghana prepares to face Uganda on March 26.