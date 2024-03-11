Otto Addo to be appointed as new Black Stars coach this week - Reports

Otto Addo

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to make an official announcement regarding the appointment of Otto Addo as the new manager of the Black Stars on Friday, March 15, 2024, according to multiple reports in the local media.

It is reported that the GFA has offered a long-term contract to the German-based trainer to lead Ghana's new project. This decision comes after Chris Hughton's disappointing tenure as coach, which ended on January 23, 2024, with his sacking and the disbandment of his technical team being announced by the GFA.



The team's poor performance in the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations, where they were eliminated in the first round and Ivory Coast emerged as the winner, made the decision to replace Hughton expected.



If reappointed, Otto Addo will take over from Chris Hughton, with whom he closely worked during his previous short spell. Hughton initially served as a technical advisor before assuming the head coach role after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



If appointed, Otto Addo's first assignment will be an international friendly against Uganda and Nigeria in Morocco in March 2024.

Otto Addo, who began his coaching career in 2010, does not have an impressive resume as expected by the FA, with Ghana being the only top position he has held in the past. He started at Hamburger SV U19 and served as an assistant coach at Nordsjaelland. Currently, he is a talent coach at Dortmund.



During his first stint as coach, Otto Addo played 12 matches, achieving four wins, four draws, and four defeats.



Following Chris Hughton's departure, over 50 coaches applied for the vacant role.