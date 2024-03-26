Otto Addo to be officially unveiled as Black Stars' new coach after Uganda friendly

Otto Addo

Otto Addo is poised to be officially introduced as the new head coach of Ghana's Black Stars following the friendly match against Uganda.

The GFA's Executive Council recently gave the green light to the decision made by the five-member committee tasked with selecting the Black Stars' head coach, appointing Addo to the position.



This will be Addo's second time coaching the Black Stars, having previously led the team to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He has been offered a 34-month contract with the possibility of extending it for an additional 24 months, demonstrating a strong commitment to the team.



Coach Addo will soon return to Borussia Dortmund to formally conclude his responsibilities there before assuming his new role with Ghana in May of this year.

The news has sparked enthusiasm among Ghanaian football enthusiasts, who are eager to witness Addo's impact on the team in the upcoming years.



Given his expertise and successful track record, Addo is anticipated to bring a heightened level of stability and triumph to the Black Stars.