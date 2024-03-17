Otto Addo unveils squad for Black Stars friendlies

Otto Addo

Ghana's national football team coach, Otto Addo, has announced the 26-man squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in Morocco.

Addo, who is returning for his second stint as the head coach, has included four promising debutants in an effort to invigorate the squad.



The newcomers are Frederick Asare from Asante Kotoko, David Akologo, Nathaniel Adjei from Lorient FC, and Mohammed Diomande.



Notable returnees to the squad include Edmund Addo, who is making a comeback after being absent from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations held in Côte d’Ivoire.

The experienced player Andre Ayew will lead the team as the Black Stars aim to revive their campaign after a disappointing performance at the AFCON.



Below is the 26-man squad:



