Ouattara hits back at critics after Hearts of Oak's first win of the season

Mon, 23 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet
Hearts of Oak's head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has addressed his critics, asserting his autonomy in player selection for the team.
His remarks followed Hearts' inaugural win of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, where they triumphed 2-0 against Bechem United.
The match took place at the University of Ghana Stadium, as the Accra Sports Stadium is undergoing renovations. During the post-match press conference, Ouattara urged for unity and responded to the criticism directed at him.
