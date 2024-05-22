Our leaders have failed us, and we've failed ourselves - Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson

Renowned actress Lydia Forson has expressed deep concern over the lackluster leadership in Ghana, highlighting the collective failure of both politicians and citizens in fostering accountability.

In an interview with Berla Mundi on The Day Show, Forson underscored the insufficient accountability mechanisms, pointing out how this apathy from citizens has emboldened leaders to evade responsibility.



Forson emphasized that Ghana could have tackled issues like corruption and economic hardships if both politicians and citizens lived up to the ideals they advocate for.



"Lamentably, leaders have failed us, and we, in turn, have failed ourselves. If we truly embodied the values we espouse, our society would be vastly improved," Forson remarked.

Despite acknowledging some progress in demanding accountability, Forson believes there's still a long road ahead in holding leaders accountable for their actions.



"While there's commendable effort in demanding accountability, there's still much ground to cover. Many young people are actively engaged, but there's also a faction that dismisses accountability as mere politics," Forson added.



Forson commended the resilience of Ghana's youth in striving for better governance but stressed the need for sustained efforts to effect real change in the country.