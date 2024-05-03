Our main target is to defend the FA Cup title - Dreams FC midfielder

Abdul Aziz Issah

Dreams FC attacking midfielder Abdul Aziz Issah has expressed his team's ultimate goal of defending the FA Cup title this season.

The Still Believe lads secured their spot in the semifinals of the competition with a 1-0 victory over Soccer Intellectuals, a Division One League side, on Thursday.



Issah, who has attracted interest from clubs in Africa and Europe, scored the winning goal that propelled Dreams FC to the next round.

In a post-match interview, Issah emphasized the importance of defending the FA Cup title and making a consecutive appearance in Africa.



Despite their recent defeat to Zamalek in the Confederation Cup campaign, Dreams FC remains determined to achieve their goals.