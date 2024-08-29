Our partnership with betPawa will be renewed for one year - GFA EXCO Member Randy Abbey

Randy Abbey, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has announced that the GFA is poised to disclose the renewal of its partnership with betPawa.

The betting firm had initially agreed to serve as the primary sponsor for Ghana's premier football league but subsequently retracted its support during the 2023/24 season, raising concerns regarding the future of the partnership.

Abbey provided reassurance to fans and stakeholders, stating, “This partnership was established for one year; both parties have expressed a desire to renew, and we have made significant progress," he conveyed to Joy Sports.