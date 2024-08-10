Our rice is of high quality compared to others — Adzoatsi Rice farmers

These issues lead to significant post-harvest losses and financial strain

Source: GNA

Rice farmers in Adzoatsi, Ketu North Municipality, are struggling to access markets for their high-quality rice despite producing two to three tonnes per acre.

They believe their rice could significantly reduce Ghana's reliance on imports but face major challenges, including poor infrastructure, high-interest loans from local lenders (up to 50%), and inadequate drying facilities.



These issues lead to significant post-harvest losses and financial strain.

The farmers are calling on the government and stakeholders for support to improve conditions, which they believe could boost local rice production, reduce imports, and strengthen the economy.



